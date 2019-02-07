Connah’s Quay High School closed due to a burst water pipe

Connah’s Quay High School has been forced to close today due to a burst water pipe.

A statement on the school website says: “Owing to the heavy rainfall during the evening many areas of the school have been impacted by a burst water pipe.

We are not able to access the dining hall today and for health and safety reasons unfortunately

we will have to close the school for learners today whilst we rectify the issues.”

Elfed High School in Buckley is also closed for the day following a power cut.

A statement posted on social media says:

“The School is closed to students today as we have no heating and intermittent power. Staff are expected to be in as usual. Please share as we have limited access to communication methods.”

Staff are expected to be in as usual.

Scottish Power initially said there was an unplanned power cut in the CH7 area of Buckley.

Engineers have now managed to restore power to a number of properties in the area and have been working to repair an overhead power line brought down by a tree.

“The has now been resolved.” the website states.