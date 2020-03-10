Concerns public transport could be a potential coronavirus ‘vector’ raised in Senedd

The Welsh Conservative leader said there are “valid concerns” around the potential role public transport can play in being a “vector” for the transmission of coronavirus.

Paul Davies AM raised the issue during First Ministers Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday.

Mr Davies said: “There’s very little guidance or information around using the public transport network, particularly given research published in the British Medical Council Infectious Diseases.

It found that those using public transport during ‘flu outbreaks were up to six times more likely to pick up an acute respiratory infection.”

Noting that travelling on the public transport network is essential for many people, Mr Davies said that “valid concerns around public transport” exist.

He said: “There are often high numbers of people travelling in overcrowded train carriages, poor ventilation, and a lack of hygiene facilities on board as well.”

Mr Davies the first minister: “What discussions had taken place with public transport operators across Wales about how passengers can be made as safe as possible when travelling.”

He also asked: “What resources are being offered to public transport operators to ensure that they have what they need to ensure that their vehicles and stations are as clean and safe as possible.”

Responding, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “The current best advice that we have from chief scientists and from chief medical officers is that people should continue to use public transport as they would at any other time when there are no current difficulties in people doing that.

But this is a disease, which the evidence tells us is going to develop further may develop rapidly as we’ve seen elsewhere in the world.

It is therefore very important that members of the public have access to changing advice.

Because, as the course of the disease develops, so the position in relation to advice on public transport will develop alongside it.

Mark Drakeford AM added: “We operate as I think we only can on the best advice that we can get.

And we do that on a shared UK basis using the scientific advisory group and the chief scientist and the four chief medical officers.

Individual cabinet colleagues are taking action to contact the sectors for which they are responsible and to make sure that those sectors are making preparation for what may need to be faced as the disease develops.

Whether that is being able to provide a service with fewer staff, because more people will be unwell and fewer people will be in work or whether it is in responding to physical infrastructure matters.”

Speaking later, Mr Davies said: “Coronavirus is expected to have an impact on all our lives at some point, and that point is likely to be soon, with current research suggesting a peak in the number of cases in the next two to three months.

This is too important an issue to do anything but work with members from all other parties.

An holistic approach to dealing with Coronavirus by all parties, by all departments, and by all administrations in the devolved nations, and in the UK as a whole, is essential.

I welcomed the responses the first minister gave today, just as I am pleased that the UK Government and the Welsh Government have worked together on legislation to strengthen the Welsh Government’s powers on matters like quarantining and mass gatherings.

Mr Davies said he had heard “first-hand” of people using Transport for Wales services, who found no soap and not even any hot water in the train’s toilet facilities.

“People attempting to maintain their own high standards of personal hygiene when using public transport count for little if they have not the basic facilities to achieve this.

I urge the Minster for Transport to ensure that all rail services and stations will be kept clean and stocked with the basics of soap and hot water.”

[Image: HR magazine]