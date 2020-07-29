Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Jul 2020

Commercial cannabis factory in Greenfield shut down by police

Today Flintshire North Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant in Greenfield and discovered a commercial cannabis factory.

Multi kilos of dried cannabis have been seized.

Further addresses in North Wales were searched and one male has been arrested, and police say he is in custody and investigations are ongoing.


Sgt Steve Lloyd said; ” The team will act on information provided by the public as we continue to disrupt the supply and distribution of illegal drugs into our communities. Call us on 101 if you have information. ”



