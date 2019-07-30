News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: A494 all lanes back open following earlier collision

Published: Tuesday, Jul 30th, 2019
Update: A494 all lanes back open and traffic has cleared following earlier collision.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the westbound A494 along Aston Hill following a collision.

One lane is understood to be closed.

Mike got in touch to say: “Crash on the A494 Queensferry between a car and a crane.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Southbound at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

There is currently around a mile and a half of stationary traffic back along the A494. 

More as and when .. 

 

