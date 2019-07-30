Update: A494 all lanes back open following earlier collision

Update: A494 all lanes back open and traffic has cleared following earlier collision.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the westbound A494 along Aston Hill following a collision.

⚠️Long delays on #A494 Aston Hill travelling westbound due to collisions. Emergency services are on scene⚠️ — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) July 30, 2019

One lane is understood to be closed.

Mike got in touch to say: “Crash on the A494 Queensferry between a car and a crane.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Southbound at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

There is currently around a mile and a half of stationary traffic back along the A494.

