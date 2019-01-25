Coleg Cambria’s year of epic challenges raises over £115k for charity

Coleg Cambria has raised more than £115,000 for charity following an epic year of charity challenges.

The college held a series of events and activities in aid of the NSPCC throughout 2018, including an evening with former Wales and British Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton, who supported the charity in his testimonial year.

The fundraising activity involved students and members of staff from across the college’s sites in Deeside, Llysfasi, Northop and Wrexham.

Chief executive David Jones OBE and Karen Senior, Head of Student Services, unveiled the incredible total of £115,249.33 at the college’s Mostyn Theatre in Deeside.

In attendance was Alan Peterson OBE, the NSPCC Wales Appeal Board chair, who described the achievement as ‘inspirational’.

Speaking at the Deeside Sixth Form Centre venue, Mr Jones praised Mrs Senior – who coordinated the college’s fundraising programme – and the hundreds of staff, students and partner organisations who helped them to reach the final tally.

“A lot of effort has gone into supporting the NSPCC over the last year, and that’s reflected in this amazing final sum,” said Mr Jones.

“For us it was not just about raising money, it was about raising awareness; our students and staff became ambassadors for the NSPCC and will be for the rest of their lives.

“It also sends a message out that Coleg Cambria is here for the people of our community and beyond, a caring organisation that makes a difference every single day.

“To every person who took part in an event, donated money or contributed in some way, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart – this is amazing.”

Mr Jones also put his best feet forward for the year of challenges, along with his wife Julia, by completing a gruelling 48-mile trek across three counties in just 14 hours.

Notable highlights were the 24-hour relay of sports and exercise, a bake-off, carol singing, sponsored walks, salsa dancing, head shaves, a tractor pull, a snookerthon, a 15-mile bath pull and the popular Christmas pantomime and festive markets.

Employees also took on the London Marathon, the Bala Canoe Challenge, a Santa Dash, lantern walks, trampolining and much more.

Money raised by supporters like Coleg Cambria will help the NSPCC provide vital services like Childline and ‘Speak Out, Stay Safe’ which visited almost 75,000 children in more than 465 Welsh primary school visits.

Specially trained staff and volunteers from the leading child protection charity’s schools service visited 71 schools across Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham in 2017/2018, directly speaking to 13,557 pupils about the importance of speaking out in both English and Welsh.

Mr Peterson was overwhelmed by the efforts of everyone at the college and said the money had helped their NSPCC Wales appeal reach the £3million mark in less than three years.

“This is just absolutely inspirational, it’s a sensational effort,” said Mr Peterson.

“It’s been an absolute joy working alongside the college, Coleg Cambria has epitomised what the NSPCC stands for and that’s especially true of David, who certainly led from the front in completing his challenge for the charity.”

He added: “Coleg Cambria has a massive army of students and staff, fuelled by commitment and energy, and together they have raised this unbelievable sum of money.

“It will make a huge difference to our services in North Wales. You’re fantastic and we are so proud to be associated with you – thank you.”

For more on Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk. Visit nspcc.org.uk for information on how you can support the NSPCC.