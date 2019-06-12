Coleg Cambria students given lesson in mindfulness to help cope with exam pressures

Coleg Cambria students were given a lesson in how mindfulness can have a positive effect on education and coping with the pressure of exams.

A group of Level 4 learners on the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Certificate in Professional Marketing course took part in a session with college Psychology lecturer Beth Daniels, who discussed the benefits of managing stress and the importance of mindfulness to their health and wellbeing.

The students also took part in breathing exercises and activities including a body scan, to learn how to feel calmer and ‘be present’ when needed.

Stephanie Littler, CIM course programme leader and lecturer, says the support given to learners at Cambria complements the top-quality education they receive, having herself taken part in a mindfulness session that “changed her life”.

She added: “Coleg Cambria is committed to providing additional services for its students to help them achieve academic and career success.

“Mindfulness has been shown to be very helpful to students and employees as it gives you the personal tools to deal with exam, workplace and life pressures even more effectively.

“I was so pleased the mindfulness session was well received and appreciated by our learners.”

There are still places available on the Level 4 CIM Certificate in Professional Marketing course (intermediate level) from August, and the Level 3 CIM Foundation Certificate in Marketing course from September.

“Both courses cover digital marketing and learners who successfully complete them will receive a professional marketing qualification which will help them stand out from the crowd,” said Stephanie.