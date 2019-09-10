News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria appoints Yanina Williams as its new CEO

Published: Tuesday, Sep 10th, 2019
Share:

The Governing Body of Coleg Cambria has appointed Yanina Williams to the position of CEO.

Currently CEO/Principal of Hugh Baird College Liverpool, she was educated at both primary and secondary school level in Mold, and completed her A level studies at the former Deeside College.

Ms Williams was a former senior manager at Deeside College, prior to becoming a Vice Principal of Blackburn College, and for the last seven years has been at Hugh Baird College.

John Clutton, Chair of Governors at Coleg Cambria, which has sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi, said: “We are pleased to have secured the appointment of Yanina Williams as the CEO of Coleg Cambria after a national search and rigorous interview process.

“Yanina has strong connections with both the area and the college and has successfully led Hugh Baird College for the last seven years, serving both learners and the region with distinction.

“She is a commanding figure in the UK FE sector and on the national stage and has a strong commitment to partnership working and stakeholder engagement. She will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Coleg Cambria and ensure the ongoing success of our learners and staff as well as making a significant contribution to the economic development of our region.”

Yanina Williams said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to take up the role of Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria.

“The college is outstanding and I hope to help shape and develop it into a new era reinforcing its culture and building on its strengths to enhance the reputation of Welsh Colleges across the educational sector.”

David Jones OBE, current CEO who will step down on December 31 2019 added: “I was very pleased to hear that the Board have decided to appoint Yanina Williams.

“She was a colleague when I first became a Principal, and was a key member of the team that delivered the UK’s best set of inspection outcomes in 2007.

“She will inherit a great team of staff at Cambria, and I’m sure she will lead the college to further improvement, recognition and success. I wish Yanina every luck in her new role.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for more on Coleg Cambria.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Old Holywell courthouse could be transformed into apartments under newly revealed plans

Delyn MP David Hanson says he is ‘gravely concerned’ that unemployment has risen in his constituency again

Welsh Government launches suicide and self-harm guidance to support schools

Hundreds of volunteers will take to banks of the River Dee next week for Big Dee Day 2019

Former bar and restaurant in Buckley could be turned into 13 new apartments

UPDATED: Wanted ‘dangerous offender’ from Deeside back in police custody

Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Flint railway station

Schools encouraged to apply for free outdoor learning resources

New metal detecting scanners for pubs and clubs as police boss steps up crackdown against knife crime


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn