Coastguard warning after ‘spike’ in calls to people walking on treacherous River Dee sand banks and mud flats

Flint Coastguard has issued a warning after seeing an increase in the number of callouts over the past few months where people have been putting themselves at risk.

The Flint-based volunteers say they have seen a ‘spike’ in the number of reports about people walking onto treacherous sandbanks and mudflats in the River Dee.

Many of the emergency call outs the volunteer rescue team have responded to recently involve incidents where people have become cut off from the shore or stuck on sandbanks as the tide has come in.

On Sunday, the were team tasked by UK Coastguard after a 999 call from a member of the public who was concerned for two children walking on the sandbanks close to Flint Point.





The team assembled at the station in Flint but were stand-down shortly after having received an update that both children were safe ashore with their parents.

Acting Station Officer David Sutton said: “Over the last couple of months, we have seen a spike in calls to this area.

When the tide is out the banks of the River Dee look appealing for people to attempt to walk out across the channels.

However, these are treacherous sandbanks and mudflats.

It is easy for people to become potentially stuck in the mud or cut off by the incoming tide.

I would like to thank the first informants who dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

On this occasion our assistance was not needed.

I would like encourage all who have any concerns for the welfare of people out on the banks to ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”