Coastguard patrols ‘witness large number of gatherings’ in Flintshire despite coronavirus lockdown

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team have witnessed ‘large number of gatherings’ while on patrol at Connah’s Quay Docks and locations in Flintshire despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Volunteer Officers from Flint joined colleagues from across North Wales over the weekend to assist police with a ‘mutual aid’ request, as part of Civil Contingencies. Coastguard teams have been asked to provide high visibility patrols to “assist with the monitoring of public gatherings” due to coronavirus social distancing measures. Flint Coastguard Rescue Team have been patrolling beaches and coastal area’s between Queensferry and Pensarn.

A spokesperson said today: “We have witnessed a large number of gatherings in the Dock Road, Connah’s Quay, Flint Castle and Greenfield Dock areas.

North Wales Police were informed and Officers acted accordingly, the Police have powers to disperse gatherings and issue fines if necessary.”

North Flintshire Police team, which covers the Deeside area, posted an update of Facebook earlier today stating that +40 people in one Sandycroft Street were having a party on Saturday.

Another group, police have said had a birthday party on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay. Police have said parties are not a good idea (refer to figures above) and “let’s save the celebrations for when this is all over.” Here is what North Flintshire Police team posted on their Facebook page: #Deeside residents, The chocolate teapot; The motorbike ashtray; The waterproof teabag – All examples of bad ideas. A bit like the “social distancing” party that a 40+ group of you held yesterday in the street in Sandycroft. Or the birthday party held on Dock Road. Let’s save the celebrations for when this is all over, but until then #StayHomeSaveLives and #ProtectOurNHS. We will still be on patrol. Several people hit back at police in the comments saying it was only 20 people “in their own gardens and 1 person playing music in their own garden. I watched it live and there were no one standing together. It was to help cheer people up.” Sadly, it’s been reported today that another 621 people have died after contracting coronavirus, the UK death toll now stands at 4,934.

In Wales “12 further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 166.” Public health Wales said today.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales said:

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales.

The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice and we want everyone to follow the rules.

We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”