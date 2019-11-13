Coastguard and Lifeboat crew called to investigate drifting boat on River Dee at Connah’s Quay

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and Flint RNLI Lifeboat responded to reports of a ‘drifting vessel’ on the River Dee at Connah’s Quay today.

The call came at 12.20pm, a spokesman for Flint Coastguard said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard to investigate a drifting vessel, Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat had self launched as the vessel was deemed a hazard to shipping.

Flint Lifeboat towed the vessel to Connah’s Quay slipway where it was recovered out of the water to prevent any further issues, Coastguard Rescue Officers made some local enquires where it was established the vessel was not from Connah’s Quay.

Coastguard Operations Centre updated and happy for all units to stand down.”

Todays call out was the 84th of the year for Coastguard volunteers from Flint, their busiest year on record.

Pictures: HM Coastguard