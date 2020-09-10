Cllr Ian Roberts reappointed as Flintshire Council leader for the next year

Flintshire Council leader Ian Roberts has been re-appointed to head up the ruling Labour administration for the next year.

Cllr Roberts first took up the position in April last year after Aaron Shotton stepped down in the wake of the controversy surrounding the sacking of his then deputy, Bernie Attridge.

The decision to reappoint the member for Flint Castle was made during the council’s annual general meeting which was held remotely on Wednesday.

During proceedings, two Independent members Caroline Ellis and Helen Brown voted against the move to reappoint Cllr Roberts, while three Independent Alliance members abstained on the leader’s appointment.





Having thanked members of the council for his reappointment, Cllr Roberts said: “I would like to thank the people of Flintshire for their resilience and forbearance during what has been an unprecedented time.”

“I presume that there is no one who can remember the last pandemic and certainly we have had unprecedented times with unprecedented curtailment of services that we actively provide the people of Flintshire.”

“Let’s remember what we actually achieved during this time, we still collected refuse, we still staffed our care homes and schools stayed open as hubs.”

“Some very difficult decisions have been made in particular with regards to Deeside Leisure Centre, (converting to a field hospital) decisions were not taken easily and were taken on the best information available at the time.”

“I’m particularly pleased with the reopening of schools for our 23,000 pupils, it’s a tremendous achievement.”

Cllr Roberts said the council had suffered with some difficulties on occasions during the pandemic and thanked the public for its support, “an organisation this size cannot get it right all the time.” He said.

“Where we do get it wrong, please give us the opportunity and we will do our best to put things right for you.”

During the meeting, Cllr Roberts appointed the council’s cabinet, Deputy Leader Cllr Carolyn Thomas will continue as Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside.

Cllr Billy Mullin remains as Cabinet Member for Corporate Management and Assets, Cllr Derek Butler Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Cllr Chris Bithell Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection and Cllr Christine Jones Cabinet Member for Social Services.

Cllr Roberts retains the education portfolio.