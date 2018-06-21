Clean Air Day – Free Park and Ride in Chester today – June 21

Cheshire West and Chester Council is supporting Clean Air Day (today – 21 June) by providing free Park & Ride travel in Chester.

The Council’s Park & Ride service uses buses with more environmentally friendly ‘enviro-clear’ engine technology.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Karen Shore said:

“There are lots of simple things we can all do to improve air quality and look after our own and other people’s health. “Clean Air Day is a chance to find out more about air pollution, share information with friends and colleagues, and help make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone. So, on 21 June leave the car at home – walk, cycle or take public transport instead. “If you’re travelling in Chester, Clean Air Day is an ideal opportunity to try the Park & Ride for free if you’ve never given it a go before.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council operates four Park and Ride sites around the City at:

Boughton Heath (off the A41 Whitchurch Road – nearest postcode CH3 5QD),

Sealand Road (on the A548 opposite the car dealerships – nearest postcode CH1 4LD),

Upton (Zoo – nearest postcode CH2 4BA)

Wrexham Road (off the A483 opposite Chester Business Park – nearest postcode CH4 9DQ).

Park & Ride locations, routes, and timetables can be found on the Council’s website.

Clean Air Day is organised by the national charity, Global Action Plan. Their website has a wide range of resources and toolkits to help communities, schools and workplaces to improve air quality.

Free travel every Wednesday after 2pm

Park and Ride service is now free for passengers using the service on Wednesdays after 2pm.