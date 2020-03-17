Cineworld Broughton shut as company closes all its cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice

Cineworld Broughton shut as the company closes all its cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued new advice for people to avoid “pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues” as well as stopping unnecessary travel.

Cineworld Group chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

Broughton Shopping Management team said the centre remains open but some “disruption inevitable.”

A spokesperson said: “We understand that this is a difficult time, and want to reassure you that the wellbeing of our teams, retailers and customers is our priority.

In line with Government guidance, our centre remains open. The evolving nature of the situation makes some disruption inevitable and we apologise if this causes inconvenience.

To reassure visitors, we have enhanced our already stringent cleaning protocols and postponed our events schedule.

The policies and opening times of individual stores will vary – so we always recommend that our customers check directly with retailers prior to setting off.

Our retailers are working hard to help our local community, and we ask that our visitors shop sensitively and respectfully.

Our site teams are available to help visitors with any questions they may have.”