Christmas Day drink-driver found to be nearly four times over legal alcohol limit after crashing car in Flint

A driver was found to be nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit following a crash in Flint on Christmas Day (December 25).

Emergency services were called after a silver-coloured Toyota Yaris crashed into railings at the junction with Coleshill Street and Church Street in Flint town centre.

Officers from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Once in custody, the driver provided a breathalyser reading of 139 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – just short of four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100ml.

A Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said:

“We warn and we warn about the consequences of drink driving, on all of days two persons arrested today for drink driving, the below incident happened in Flint where the male crashed his car into barriers and providing a custody breath reading of 139mg.”

A driver was arrested twice on Christmas Eve on suspicion of drug driving.

The man was first arrested in the afternoon and taken to custody for further testing.

He was released under investigation but despite being advised not to drive, he was stopped again in Mold in the evening where he gave another positive drugs test, police said.

If you suspect someone is driving while unfit to do so, please report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or phone it through anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.