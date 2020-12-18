Christmas advice for people who were shielding issued by Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton

Wales’ Chief Medical Officer has created some advice for Christmas aimed at those who were shielding earlier in the year.

Dr Atherton says, “You can choose to be part of a Christmas bubble if you are clinically extremely vulnerable, but it does involve greater risks for you as you will be increasing the number of people you have contact with.”

“You will minimise your risk of infection if you limit social contact with people that you do not live with. It is important that you and the other people in your Christmas bubble consider these risks carefully before agreeing to form a bubble. Forming a Christmas bubble is a personal choice and should be balanced against the increased risk of infection.”

The advice notes that there may be a lot of “expectations and pressure” around celebrating Christmas together, but you “should feel comfortable to do what is right for you over this period”.

He adds, “To do that, the other people in your Christmas bubble need to understand your needs and increased risk. They must also be extra vigilant in the days before you get together, reducing any unnecessary contact with people, especially as some people with the virus have no symptoms.”

A list of Frequently Asked Questions and related answers has also been published by the Welsh Government, copied below for completeness: