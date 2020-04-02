Childcare for key workers and vulnerable learners set to continue over the Easter Holiday

Childcare for key workers and vulnerable learners is set to continue during the Easter school holidays, Flintshire Council has confirmed.

Last week, Education Minister Kirsty Williams called on school staff to “do what they can” to keep schools open for NHS staff and carers during the two weeks that should have been the Easter holidays.

The Minister also thanked all school staff who had met the challenge of keeping more than 700 schools across Wales open to support with the response to coronavirus in this ‘time of national need’.

All schools across the UK closed indefinitely on March 20th as the UK Government escalated efforts to curb the increasing spread of coronavirus.

Initially, the council reopened schools in Flintshire for the provision of childcare for key workers and vulnerable learners.

At the start of the week they moved to a “hub” system of strategically located primary, secondary and special schools

The twelve “hubs” are made up of 22 schools spread across the county and chosen due to their location, size and classroom layout .

Childcare for key workers and vulnerable learners is set to “continue until further notice and includes Bank Holidays.”

The council has said school transport and free school meals will continue to operate as they have done during the past week.

“However, we do ask, where possible, that parents arrange home to school transport of their own child/children to and from the Hub they will be attending.

However, where this is not possible, transport can be provided.” A council spokesperson said.

