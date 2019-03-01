News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum call for help with new exhibition celebrating 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee

Published: Friday, Mar 1st, 2019
Share:

Once likened to racing on ‘green velvet’ by jockey Lester Piggott, Chester’s hallowed Roodee turf is uniquely positioned at the heart of the city.

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum is asking for help for a new exhibition ‘Going the Distance: 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee’

The museum is interested in anything from race badges, programmes and photographs to hats and fascinators from the past 480 years.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member Communities and Wellbeing said:

“This new exhibition is being produced with the Racecourse but we’d like some help.

“The museum is inviting people to donate objects or photographs relating to the racecourse to build up a permanent archive in the museum.

Some of the donated items will go on display for the duration of this exhibition.

If people are very attached to the objects they will be returned after the exhibition whilst photographs can be scanned.”

If you would like to offer any racecourse related items to the museum get in touch by the end of March.

Contact Elizabeth Montgomery, Collections and Interpretation: grosvenor.museum@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or telephone: 01244 972197.

Going the Distance: 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee runs from 20 April – 6 October.

Image: Sir John Clifton’s ‘Brutandorf’ on the Roodee, Chester ¦ Daniel Clowes (1774–1829) ¦ Grosvenor Museum

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

A second BelugaXL has emerged from the Airbus final assembly line in Toulouse

Controversial plans for 66 homes in Drury back on the agenda

Tax hike of almost nine per cent for Flintshire householders branded ‘a disgrace’

Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing Flintshire man

Police investigating reports of two men taking pictures of children in Mostyn

What action will Flintshire councillors take over a report on their pay rise which is set to be discussed today

Volunteer 4×4 drivers set to help Flintshire Council during extreme weather conditions

Drone footage shows scale of a multi-million-pound regeneration project on the former RAF Sealand site

Here’s how you get can get a grant of up to £5000 for your rural Flintshire community project


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn