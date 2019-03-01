Chester’s Grosvenor Museum call for help with new exhibition celebrating 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee

Once likened to racing on ‘green velvet’ by jockey Lester Piggott, Chester’s hallowed Roodee turf is uniquely positioned at the heart of the city.

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum is asking for help for a new exhibition ‘Going the Distance: 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee’

The museum is interested in anything from race badges, programmes and photographs to hats and fascinators from the past 480 years.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member Communities and Wellbeing said:

“This new exhibition is being produced with the Racecourse but we’d like some help.

“The museum is inviting people to donate objects or photographs relating to the racecourse to build up a permanent archive in the museum.

Some of the donated items will go on display for the duration of this exhibition.

If people are very attached to the objects they will be returned after the exhibition whilst photographs can be scanned.”

If you would like to offer any racecourse related items to the museum get in touch by the end of March.

Contact Elizabeth Montgomery, Collections and Interpretation: grosvenor.museum@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or telephone: 01244 972197.

Going the Distance: 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee runs from 20 April –

Image: Sir John Clifton’s ‘Brutandorf’ on the Roodee, Chester ¦ Daniel Clowes (1774–1829) ¦ Grosvenor Museum