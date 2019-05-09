Chester Zoo caught the dramatic moment a rare giraffe entered the world on camera.

Orla, a highly endangered Rothschild’s giraffe, gave birth to the six-foot-tall calf on Wednesday at around 3am after a two-and-half-hour labour.The pregnancy lasted 477 days and keepers say the as yet unsexed calf is so far looking “strong and healthy.”The birth – the second at the zoo in the space of just eight weeks – is “another important boost for the global breeding programme for the endangered animals, with the wild population standing at just 2,650.” The zoo says.

Sarah Roffe, Giraffe Team Manager at the zoo, said:

“When you’re the world’s tallest land mammal, your entry into the world is a long one… and not always very graceful. But since giraffes give birth standing up, a calf starts off its life with a drop of up to two metres to the ground. This fall breaks the umbilical cord helps to stimulate its first breath.

“Following the birth, Orla’s calf was then on its feet within 30 minutes – and is already towering above most of the keepers at nearly six feet tall. It’s so far looking strong and healthy and is another special new arrival, coming hot on the hooves of Mburo who was born just eight weeks ago.

“Mburo was clearly highly interested in the new thing that had landed near to him. Seeing the two young calves together is wonderful.”

