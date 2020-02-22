Chester: Police launch appeal for witnesses after pensioner hit over head with roof tile in a robbery on Friday night

Police in Chester are appealing for witnesses after 71-year-old man was hit over the head with a roof tile from behind during a robbery in the city.

The victim, who is from Chester, was walking along Sandy Lane near the River Dee when the incident occurred at around 11pm on Friday 21 February.

The man who assaulted him then stole the victim’s wallet and ran off in the direction he came from – back towards the city centre.

The victim sustained head and facial injuries as a result of the incident. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged after receiving treatment.

The man who assaulted and robbed him is described as being around 6’ tall with a proportionate build. He was wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who was in the area and believes they saw the offender, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of him, to come forward.

They also want to speak to anyone who thinks they may know who the offender is.

Detective Constable Nicky Edgell, of Chester CID, said: “​I would like to reassure residents that this is believed to have been an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to establish the identity of the offender and bring him to justice.

“​Following a 71-year-old man as he walks along a path and then hitting him in the back of the head with a roof tile and stealing his wallet as he lays on the ground with head and facial injuries is a truly despicable act.

“​Thankfully the victim is back home after receiving hospital treatment for the injuries he sustained. The consequences of this incident could have been far worse.

“​Enquiries in a bid to establish who carried out this serious crime are ongoing.

“​As part of our enquiries we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw, or has CCTV or dashcam footage of, anything that may help our investigation to get in touch.

“​Perhaps you witnessed the incident or saw the offender, either before he assaulted and robbed the victim or as he was fleeing the scene.

“​We particularly want to speak to a young man wearing headphones who helped the victim after he had been attacked, as well as the driver of a dark coloured saloon taxi believed to have been in the area at the time.

“​We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offender is. ”

Anyone with information or footage that may aid the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 643097, give the details via https://www. cheshire. police. uk/ro/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.