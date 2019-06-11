News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester mum overcomes anxiety and sets up new business

Published: Tuesday, Jun 11th, 2019
A Chester mum who overcame a lifelong battle with anxiety has launched a new sewing business to help others discover the mental health benefits of the hobby.

Lyndsey Edge, 34, has launched “Stitch Create Love” which runs sewing classes, courses and one to one tuition inspiring others to get creative.

Lyndsey, of Great Boughton, has battled anxiety throughout her life. She suffered from postnatal anxiety following the birth of daughter Eloise and hit crisis point when she had to return to work, finding it difficult to juggle family life with a busy job.

After finally settling back into her job as a primary school teacher, the mum was left wondering what to do when a temporary contract ended. She finally silenced the voices of self-doubt through her love of sewing.

“I’ve always been interested in crafts but I didn’t realise just how much it could help my anxiety,” she said. “The whole process of sewing slows you down and cuts out the negative mental chatter. It allows you to reconnect with who you are and restore the balance in your life.”

“When you’re a busy working mum, life can feel like it’s going at a million miles an hour with no time for yourself and your own wellbeing. That’s why I wanted to launch Stitch Create Love because taking that time to switch off from the world and develop your self-confidence as you learn a new skill is hugely beneficial to mental health. I wanted to use my teaching skills to help others learn how to sew.

“My classes are not only for mums – I want to help anybody who wants to benefit their mental wellbeing whilst they learn a new skill in a relaxed environment.”

The positive mental health benefits of sewing have long been recognised by the creative community. As well as being a stress reliever, sewing increases dopamine in the brain, making us feel more positive.

Sewing is also good for brain growth – the many processes involved help keep your mind clear, focused and active. It is for this reason that many people are turning to sewing in an attempt to protect their minds against dementia in later years.

To find out more visit www.stitchcreatelove.co.uk

