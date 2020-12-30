Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Dec 2020

Updated: Wed 30th Dec

Chester and Cheshire West set to be placed under Tier 4 restrictions from midnight

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester and Cheshire West will be placed under the Tier 4 restrictions from midnight.

The move comes just days after Chester was placed into Tier 3 restrictions.

Like Wales, it means people cannot leave or be outside of the place they live unless you have a “reasonable excuse.”

Non-essential retail, hairdressers and gyms will be among the businesses forced to close.


Speaking to the House of Commons this afternoon (Wednesday, December 30), the Health Secretary outlined that both Cheshire West and Cheshire East are to move from Tier 3 to Tier 4 controls.

Mr Hancock said: “We must act to suppress the virus now. While we have the good news of the vaccine today, there are over 21,00 people in hospital with Covid-19 right now.

“The threat to life is real. This new variant is now spreading across England.”

In a statement the UK government said: “Between 18 and 24 December the weekly case rate in England rose to 402.6 per 100,000, a 32% increase on the previous week.”

“The NHS reports 14,915 patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the past week, a 18% increase on the week before.”

“Evidence shows the new strain of COVID-19 is increasing in the South West, Midlands and parts of the North West.”

“The majority of the cases identified in London, the South East and the East of England are of the new variant.”

“Infection rates have increased faster than expected in these areas where the new strain has been circulating and stronger measures are required to get the virus under control.”

“In the North West, rates have increased by 31% to 223.9 per 100,000.”

“Winter is always the most difficult time of year for the NHS and an increase in COVID-19 infections is followed closely by a rise in hospitalisations and, after a lag, an increase in deaths.”

“It is vital everyone plays their part by following the regional tiered restrictions in their area to bring down infections, save lives and reduce pressures on the NHS this winter.”

“All clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will be asked to shield if they live in Tier 4 areas.”

“People will be sent a letter or email with advice and details of support. In the meantime they should follow the shielding advice set out on GOV.UK. ”

“Tier 3 and 4 areas will continue to be prioritised for community testing, with more than 100 local authorities now having signed up to the enhanced testing support programme.”

More on Tier 4 restrictions: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-4-stay-at-home

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Senior Flintshire councillor explains why recycling bins haven’t been collected in run up to New Year amid criticism

News

Claims North Wales isn’t receiving fair share of Covid vaccine dismissed by Health Minister

News

Visitors sent home from Snowdonia after travelling from Bolton, West Midlands and Rhyl

Gwynedd

Lane closures on the A55 in Flintshire following several collisions due to snowy conditions

News

Oxford /AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use – roll out will begin in Wales from next week

News

North Wales Emergency Departments join study to assess instant testing for COVID-19

News

Sir Mo Farah’s coat among I’m a Celebrity items on course to raise thousands for Gwrych Castle

Conwy

Snow and ice weather warnings extended until Thursday afternoon

News

Police warning over vaccine phone scam targeting elderly people in North Wales

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn