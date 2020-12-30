Chester and Cheshire West set to be placed under Tier 4 restrictions from midnight

Chester and Cheshire West will be placed under the Tier 4 restrictions from midnight.

The move comes just days after Chester was placed into Tier 3 restrictions.

Like Wales, it means people cannot leave or be outside of the place they live unless you have a “reasonable excuse.”

Non-essential retail, hairdressers and gyms will be among the businesses forced to close.





Speaking to the House of Commons this afternoon (Wednesday, December 30), the Health Secretary outlined that both Cheshire West and Cheshire East are to move from Tier 3 to Tier 4 controls.

Mr Hancock said: “We must act to suppress the virus now. While we have the good news of the vaccine today, there are over 21,00 people in hospital with Covid-19 right now.

“The threat to life is real. This new variant is now spreading across England.”

In a statement the UK government said: “Between 18 and 24 December the weekly case rate in England rose to 402.6 per 100,000, a 32% increase on the previous week.”

“The NHS reports 14,915 patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the past week, a 18% increase on the week before.”

“Evidence shows the new strain of COVID-19 is increasing in the South West, Midlands and parts of the North West.”

“The majority of the cases identified in London, the South East and the East of England are of the new variant.”

“Infection rates have increased faster than expected in these areas where the new strain has been circulating and stronger measures are required to get the virus under control.”

“In the North West, rates have increased by 31% to 223.9 per 100,000.”

“Winter is always the most difficult time of year for the NHS and an increase in COVID-19 infections is followed closely by a rise in hospitalisations and, after a lag, an increase in deaths.”

“It is vital everyone plays their part by following the regional tiered restrictions in their area to bring down infections, save lives and reduce pressures on the NHS this winter.”

“All clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will be asked to shield if they live in Tier 4 areas.”

“People will be sent a letter or email with advice and details of support. In the meantime they should follow the shielding advice set out on GOV.UK. ”

“Tier 3 and 4 areas will continue to be prioritised for community testing, with more than 100 local authorities now having signed up to the enhanced testing support programme.”

More on Tier 4 restrictions: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-4-stay-at-home