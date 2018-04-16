Cheshire police warning over recent car thefts

Officers from Cheshire Police are urging residents to remain vigilant following a spate of car and key burglaries in Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Over the past two weeks officers have been called to ten separate reports of burglaries in Chester and Ellesmere Port where the offenders have forced entry into the premises in a deliberate attempt to steal car keys.

Of the ten, the suspects were successful on six occasions, stealing a number of cars including WW Golfs, BMW’s and Audi’s.

Investigations in relation to the incidents are ongoing and officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

Detective Sergeant Andy Smith said: “While this investigation continues I would like to remind residents in the local area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“It’s also important that residents keep their homes secure and make sure that all car keys are always store out of sight – helping to reduce their chances of becoming a victim.

“This is especially pertinent over the next week, when we are expecting to see a heatwave across the area, which may result in residents leaving windows and doors open to keep their homes cool.”

There are a number of simple steps that residents can take to keep their homes secure and reduce their chances of becoming a victim, including:

• Ensure that all windows are closed and doors are locked, even when you are at home or in the garden.

• Use the security measures on modern windows, which allow them to let some air in but still be locked.

• Keep all valuables out of the line of sight of prying eyes.

• Never put car keys or purses on window sills or in view of a window or door.

• Always avoid keeping large amounts of cash in your house.

• Use security devices, such as steering locks, to keep vehicles secure.