Cheshire police appeal to trace wanted man from Chester

Police are asking the public to help them trace a 25-year-old from Chester who is wanted for failing to attend court.

Oliver Forshaw is 5’10”, with blue eyes, brown hair and of proportionate build.

Anyone with information regarding Forshaw’s whereabouts is advised to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting 20000528016 or report it via the Cheshire Police website.

Alternatively, information regarding Forshaw’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.



