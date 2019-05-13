News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Cheshire Police appeal to trace missing Chester teenager

Published: Monday, May 13th, 2019
Officers from Cheshire Police are appealing to the public to help trace a missing teenager from Chester.

Hattie Bouton, 14, was reported missing by her family shortly after 8pm on Saturday 11 May; she was last seen at around 8.30am that day at her home in Pulford.

Hattie is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 3 inches tall with long dark brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing black North Face leggings, a white jumper with North Face written down both sides, a blue bubble coat with a hood and black trainers

Officers believe that she may also have taken a khaki army jacket and her grey Nike hoodie.

Detective Sergeant Andy Smith, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “It been over two days since Hattie was last seen by her family and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. 

“Hattie resides in the Pulford area, but is known to frequent Chester city centre on a regular basis and I would urge anyone who has seen or spoken to her since she disappeared to contact police on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to Hattie and ask her to get in touch to let us, and your family, know you are safe.” 

Anyone with any information in relation to whereabouts of Hattie is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident IML 398358.

