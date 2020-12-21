Changes to bin collections in Flintshire over Christmas period

Flintshire council has said that “due to the ongoing pandemic situation, waste collections are restricted to food waste only during the period between Christmas and New Year.”

“This decision has been made so not to compromise the strict social distancing procedures put in place to protect our collection crews.

To compensate, residual waste collections have been made to all properties in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and the week after New Year.” The council has said.

There will be no black bin collections on the following days:





Friday 25 December

Saturday 26 December

Sunday 27 December

Friday 1 January

Collections usually scheduled for these days have been moved to an alternative day.

Check your waste collection calendar for changes that will affect your collection day during the holiday period.

Household Recycling Centres will be open every day except Christmas Day throughout the festive period. For opening times please go to Christmas 2020 opening times.

Household Recycling Centres – Christmas Opening

All of wales is at alert level 4, which means that only essential travel is permitted.

Steve Jones, Chief officer Streetscene and Transportation said;

“Following Welsh Governments announcement that Wales has entered in to alert level 4, they have confirmed that Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) can remain open.

“All Flintshire County Councils HRCs will remain open throughout the Christmas period but we are urging residents to think carefully as to whether they need to make a visit. We are strongly advising that residents only visit a site if they deem their waste to be hazardous or it is causing harm to health or the environment.

North Wales Police have been notified that the sites remain open.”

The council says: “Our teams will continue to provide this service with all site safety measures remaining in place. We ask that your patience and appreciation is shown to our staff during your visit.”

“There are some slight changes to the site opening hours so please make yourself aware of them before your visit.”

“Last admittance on to site will be 10 minutes before closing to allow time for offloading.”

Christmas Eve 9am – 4.30pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9am – 4.30pm

27 December 9am – 5pm

28 December 9am – 4.30pm

29 December 9am – 5pm

30 December 9am – 5pm

New Year’s Eve 9am – 4.30pm

New Year’s Day 9am – 4.30pm

Remember take proof of residency when visiting the Household Recycling Centre. A recent utility or Council Tax bill less than 12 months old will suffice.

To assist with planning your journey, live queuing times will be displayed on the website so you can assess when best to visit.

For tips and hints on what and how to recycle your festive waste please go to Christmas Recycling.