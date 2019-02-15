Change is on the menu for one of North Wales’ top food festivals.

Publican John Les Tomos has stepped down as chairman of the Mold Food & Drink Festival organising committee after 13 years at the helm.

John, who runs Y Dderwen-The Oak at Hendre, near Mold, has passed on the baton to two new chairpeople – Richard Howells, who runs The Olive Tree Delicatessen in Mold, and Gwenan Roberts, who has run the festival’s cookery sessions for a number of years.

Co-chair Gwenan, a former education officer with Flintshire County Council, said the organising committee would be continuing to develop the two-day event which attracts visitors from far and wide.

“We are looking at some additions to the festival to ensure we continue to deliver a successful weekend of food and entertainment. Over the next few months we’ll be sharing some of what people can look forward to in September and tailoring the event to deliver even more of what our visitors want,” she added.

Richard, who has run his high street delicatessen for just over two years, said John would be a ‘hard act to follow.’

“John was the event’s lynchpin, steered it forward for many years and we thank him for all his work.

As we look to the future, it seems like a good time for us to explore how we can continue to make sure the festival not only draws in the crowds but also meets its aims of supporting the businesses and people of Mold and beyond,” he added.

The annual festival – which will be held in Mold on September 21 and 22 – has gone from strength to strength and attracts around 10,000 visitors.

John said: “The festival is put on by a team of volunteers and a huge amount of work and effort goes into staging it – it is a year-round task. I have had a long shift and been pleased to see the event grow and succeed year-on-year. But it is time for me to hand over the baton, so I am pleased to be leaving the festival in safe hands.”

Picture by Graham Catherall: New Mold Food & Drink Festival co-chairs Richard Howells and Gwenan Roberts with John Les Tomos.