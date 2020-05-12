Can you save a life and give blood at Theatr Clwyd?

Theatr Clwyd is to host the Welsh Blood Service as they return for 4 days for blood donations.

The newly announced sessions, on June 1,2,3 and 5, will be vital in supporting the NHS and ensuring that hospitals around Wales have good supplies of blood throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Welsh Blood Service return following the success of April’s clinic as they continue to use fewer venues to ensure the environments are safer during the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional safety measures put in place include enhanced environmental cleaning, effective hand hygiene, increased donor screening and social distancing. While 20% of the sessions at the Mold-based theatre have already been reserved all 284 sessions need to be filled.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, said: “Blood donation is vital and I’d encourage people to continue to support the Welsh Blood Service and our NHS, and visit www.welsh-blood.org.uk to find out how you can help.”

Alan Prosser, Director of the Welsh Blood Service, added: “We’d urge anyone who is eligible and would like to make a lifesaving blood donation to visit our website to find and book an appointment at a regional donation hub near them.”

The process takes approximate 45 to 60 minutes and each donation can help three patients in need.

The sessions are by appointment only. People can book online or call 0800 252266. For more information on donating blood, please visit www.welsh-blood.org.uk