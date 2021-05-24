Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th May 2021

Updated: Mon 24th May

Can you help police in Flintshire locate these two wanted men

Police in Flintshire has called on the public for any information which may help them locate two wanted men.

South Flintshire local police team have posted the following appeals on social media:

Anybody with information can contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.



