Can you help police in Flintshire locate these two wanted men

Police in Flintshire has called on the public for any information which may help them locate two wanted men.

South Flintshire local police team have posted the following appeals on social media:

Damian BURT from the BUCKLEY area is wanted locally. If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts please contact 101 ref 21000223528 pic.twitter.com/IhRO4sHMxv — NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) May 24, 2021

DAVID HARRIES from the MOLD area is wanted locally. If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts please contact 101 ref 21000303149 pic.twitter.com/QPOuGyHljv — NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) May 24, 2021

Anybody with information can contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.