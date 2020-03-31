Calls to police 101 non-emergency line set to be free of charge from tomorrow

From tomorrow, Wednesday April 1, no member of the public should have to pay for 101 non-emergency calls to the police.

Currently callers to the 101 number are connected to their local police force, or a force of their choice, and charged 15p a time.

The UK Government has said the vast majority of people will be able to use the service free of charge from tomorrow.

However, from 1 April to 1 July there remains a chance that users of small operators will be charged for using the 101 service.

The Home Office will be urging those providers to refund their customers.”

In May last year the Home Office announced it will invest £7 million a year to make the service free, which receives around 30 million calls annually.

The 101 service was launched nationally in December 2011, providing an accessible number for non-emergency contact with the police.

The service should be used when an emergency response is not required.

For example:

if your car has been stolen

if your property has been damaged

if you suspect drug use or dealing in your neighbourhood

to give the police information about crime in your area

to speak to the police about a general enquiry

Members of the public should continue to call the free 999 service for emergencies but North Wales Police has said ‘use the service wisely’.