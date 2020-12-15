Burst water pipe causing supply issues in Shotton

Welsh Water has said a burst water pipe in Shotton is causing issues to supplies in the area.

Engineers are working on the burst pipe at Chevron Road.

Emergency work is also affecting supplies in the Aston area.

Welsh Water's website states:





“We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.”

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”