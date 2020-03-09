Buckley Society call for memorabilia and stories from the Tivoli

Buckley Society is calling for local stories and memorabilia from the towns renowned Tivoli night club.

The society is holding an event as part of a local history project and wants to gathering together “the essence” of Buckley Tivoli for future generations

Secretary of Buckley Society, Paul Davies told Deeside.com:

“We are appealing for memorabilia and stories from anyone visiting the Tivoli particularly in the bye-gone decades since it became a night club in the 1960s.

We are looking to record as much as we can about the Tivoli and events held there in recent decades.

We’re asking for old tickets, flyers, photographs, autographs, anecdotes, memories of stars you met, fashions and examples of any clothing worn at gigs in the past.

Paul added: “It’s amazing how well the place is known for example the likes of the former Radio 2 Presenter from the 1980’ s David Hamilton gigged there as a DJ in his earlier career.

Other famous artists, not least Oasis have playes at the Tivoli.

If anyone can assist, please come along to our informal, drop-in ‘Memories’ event at the Heritage Centre, Buckley Library on Saturday the 21st March.”

Paul said there will be a team of people at the venue to meet those with stories to share and “all are welcome.”

The event is part of a heritage Lottery funded package which includes the development of an app, a digital film of bygone Buckley, and an information sign for Buckley town centre.

Anyone with information or material of interest who can’t make the ‘Memories’ event can email the society at bucksoc@uwclub.net

Memories’ event at the Heritage Centre, Buckley Library any time between 11am and 3pm on Saturday the 21st March 2020.