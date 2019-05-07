News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Bromfield Medical Centre in Mold closes suddenly

Published: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019
A Flintshire medical centre has closed with “immediate effect”.

Bromfield Medical Centre in Mold closed this afternoon, the reason for the closure is unknown. 

Letters are being posted out to the centre’s patients advising them on how they can continue to access GP services.

The health board says it is supporting staff at the practice “at this difficult time.”

 The medical centre off Wrexham Road is known locally as Dr Tom’s, it has been in existence since 1990 and is owned by Dr Sekela Mwambingu.

A spokesman for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“We have been notified of the closure with immediate effect of the Bromfield Medical Centre, Mold owned by Dr Sekela Mwambingu.

 “We have made arrangements to ensure patients continue to have a service and access to a GP.

Patients of the practice will receive a letter as soon as possible to give further information.

We are also supporting staff at the practice at this difficult time.

 “Patients of the practice who have an existing appointment or need to see a GP please contact 01352 700212.”

