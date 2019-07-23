Boris Johnson will be new Prime Minister – defeats Hunt in Conservative party vote

Boris Johnson will be the new Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson beat Mr Hunt 92,153 votes to 46,656 in the internal party poll.

Mr Johnson will replace Theresa May who has been PM since 2016. Although he has won the Conservative party vote that closed yesterday and was counted overnight, he will likely not become Prime Minister until tomorrow.

It appears PM May will make her final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions tomorrow lunchtime, and will then head over to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

PM May will offer her resignation to the Queen, who is effectively obliged to accept, and then Mr Johnson will make a similar trip and be invited to form a Government, and thus become Prime Minister.

After that, Mr Johnson will travel the short distance to Number 10 Downing Street to take up residence and control.

Top pic: Foreign and Commonwealth Office.