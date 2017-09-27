BIG DEE DAY: Airbus’ team of volunteers litter collecting on the banks of the River Dee

Employees from Airbus at Broughton took part in the annual Big Dee Day last Friday (22nd September)

The initiative brings together businesses and community groups from the local area for a major annual clean-up of the River Dee.

Airbus’ team of volunteers spent the afternoon collecting litter from along the riverbank near Saltney Ferry.

The group collected more than 20 bags of rubbish, plastic buckets, wooden beams and a ladder.

Airbus has been supporting the Big Dee Day clean-up for the past 11 years.

Airbus uses the River Dee to transport A380 aircraft wings from the Broughton factory to the port of Mostyn.

The completed wing sets are then delivered to the company’s headquarters in Toulouse for final assembly.

Head of Plant at Airbus Broughton, Paul McKinlay, who joined the team of volunteers at the riverbank, said: “Big Dee Day is a fantastic opportunity to join other local organisations in support of a great cause.

I am proud of our efforts this year and hope that they will make a big difference to the environment along the riverbank.”

Airbus in the UK continues its commitment to local conservation and sustainability projects, with the environment being one of three core strands at the heart of the company’s community engagement policy.

Locally, Airbus also supports youth and education projects, such as the School Orchard Project with the North Wales Wildlife Trust and the first ever Airbus Foundation Flying Challenge programme in North Wales.