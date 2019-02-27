Friday deadline for bids on former Gateway to Wales hotel site

You have until Friday to bid on the site of the former Gateway to Wales hotel in Garden City which was destroyed by a huge fire nearly 14 months ago.

Property Surveyors BA Commercial say they are looking for offers in the region of £500,000 “interested parties to submit their best and final written offers no later than 12 noon on Friday 1 March.”

The site comprises the former Gateway to Wales Hotel which is in the process of being demolished and a plot of adjacent undeveloped land.

BA Commercial says the 1.13 acre site provides “an excellent development opportunity suitable for a number of alternative” such as:

Hotel

Roadside Development

Retail

Leisure

Trade Counter

Residential

A devastating fire broke out at the hotel in the early hours of 18 December 2017, it destroyed the roof and most of the first floor.

The site remained largely untouched and has become an eyesore for those driving into Wales and residents living nearby.

[Latest Google Map view of the hotel]

It the height of the blaze up to 60 firefighters tackled the fire at the 40 bedroom hotel on Welsh Road.

All hotel guests and staff were evacuated safely as were residents from nearby homes.

An investigation by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service found the “most probable” cause of the fire was electrical.