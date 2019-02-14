BelugaXL: Police ask drivers to be “mindful of road safety and park considerately” around Hawarden Airport

North Wales Police are asking members of the public to be “mindful of road safety and please be considerate when parking” this afternoon ahead of the first landing in the UK of BelugaXL to new Airbus transport plane.

In a post on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“Due to considerable expected interest in the BELUGA XL AIRCRAFT arrival at AIRBUS this afternoon, can members of the public please be mindful of road safety and please be considerate when parking.

Officers will be in attendance to ensure this is adhered to, and we would rather not have to take enforcement action on what should be a memorable occasion for aircraft enthusiasts.”

BelugaXL is due to land at the Hawarden Aerodrome today at 3.30pm, subject to any late changes.

So for anyone wanting to catch a glimpse of BelugaXL – Runway 22 is currently in operation at Hawarden (it could change but..) meaning the plane will approach from the Chester/Blacon side – over the River Dee.. pic.twitter.com/xP1EcjdwPk — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 14, 2019

Earlier this week Airbus advised sightseers to head to Chocks Away Diner on the aviation park to prevent problems on the public highways.

Phil McGraa – Community Relations Manager at Airbus said:

“Once the aircraft lands, it will be carrying out ground tests, which will include testing of the turning circles.

A staff and media event will then take place on the apron by the Beluga Line Station.

Airbus has an official, fully authorised, drone assisting in the test programme on the day.

No other drone activity is permitted in accordance with CAA rules, but we wanted to assure you this single drone is part of the test programme.