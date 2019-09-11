News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aston Co-op store set to reopen on Thursday following half million pound refurb

Published: Wednesday, Sep 11th, 2019
The Co-op will be serving up a new-look food store and Post Office in Aston, Deeside following a £500,000 programme of works.

The new-look store on Central Drive will re-open on Thursday, 12, September.

Co-op says the store will run on 100% renewable electricity and includes a Costa coffee dispenser alongside “its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, award winning wines, food-to-go and, essentials.” 

Craig Emery, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to have invested such a significant amount into our Aston store – the store has a great new-look and range.

Our aim is for the store to operate at the heart of local life and make a difference in the community – it is all about delivering what our Members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.

We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its Members and the community.

Our Members help us to make a difference locally, with money raised for local causes when shoppers swipe their Membership card when they shop with us. The investment in Aston is a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year!

The Co-op also brings a funding boost locally through the Co-op’s Membership scheme. Members receive a 5% reward when they purchase own-brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further 1% to local causes.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its re-launch.

In addition, Co-op offers a 10% discount off groceries to students holding the TOTUM card (the new name for the NUS extra card) to support during their studies.

