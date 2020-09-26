Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 26th Sep 2020

Updated: Sat 26th Sep

Armed police recover machete after stopping vehicle in Mold

Police have recovered a large weapon and arrested a man in Mold.

The Alliance Armed Policing Unit, made up of North Wales Police and Cheshire Police, attended the incident and have published the below picture of a machete that was recovered.

The Alliance Armed Policing Unit called it a “Great team effort by Mold response, North Wales Police Intercept Team, and Armed Response Vehicles”.

They added they had arrested a male in possession of the below machete in Mold, “Carrying weapons in public in unacceptable & the suspect has serious questions to answer in Custody”.


(Thanks to Paul for the top image of the stop taking place)



