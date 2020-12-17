An 11,000 positive Covid tests missing from Public Health Wales data will be reported today

An additional 11,000 additional positive coronavirus cases will be reported by Public Health Wales (PHW) today after a ‘very large’ backlog from the last few days.

PHW said the due to planned maintenance of an Information Management System there’s been a “significant under reporting of lighthouse laboratory testing.”

Nearly 12,000 people tested positive last week, the additional missing cases due to the IT issue will take that to 23,000, an average of 3,285 per day.

Yesterday PHW's data dashboard report 529 cases, 10 of those were in Flintshire, significantly lower than previous days.





The extra 11,000 people are aware they have tested positive and will have been contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team.

A PHW spokesperson said: “As a result of the planned maintenance of the NHS Wales Laboratory Information Management System that occurred between 11th and 12th December, we are aware of significant under reporting of lighthouse laboratory testing.”

“We are expecting that the new cases reported from the 17th December will include a very large backlog of samples processed in the lighthouse laboratories mainly collected between the 9th and 15th December. Across Wales, tomorrow, we will be reporting in the region of 11,000 new positive cases.”

“Full breakdown by local regions are currently being analysed and will be available in tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) dashboard update.”

“This has not affected individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.”

Wales’ health minister Vaughan Gething told BBC 5 Live: “There was a planned upgrade to our systems which otherwise might have been compromised and fallen over.”

“There’s never a good time to have to do this but if we put it off further and further we’d have a bigger problem.”

“So from Sunday it was (IT System) was upgraded, we think that the cases will flow through from Sunday.”

“Public Health Wales have indicated (there were) 11,000 extra cases over that time.”

“What it essentially means is that the great majority of the lighthouse lab results haven’t gone on to be reported in our public dashboard, those cases have gone to our contact tracing system.”

“We’ve been very clear that we expect the cases are still rising, even though the headline dashboard would appear to have shown the fall and we’ve been very clear that we think cases continue to rise in Wales.”

“We’ll get a realistic picture of that when that is published later today.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Plaid Cymru MS Helen May Jones said: “It’s extremely worrying, we need to know accurately what the picture is.”

“If people are going to comply with the new hardened restrictions, they need to understand how serious the situation is.”

“If we can’t rely on the figures it’s going to be difficult to persuade people to follow the new rules.”

“It’s a huge worry, we will need to understand from Welsh Government how this has happened.”

“Nobody wants to be pointing the finger of blame anybody but accurate information is absolutely crucial at the moment and we need to understand what’s gone wrong and we need to understand where these positive cases are because we need an accurate picture.”

Janet Finch-Saunders, Welsh Conservative MS for the Aberconwy said she was “shocked, we are in a global pandemic, it’s not appropriate for Public Health Wales and indeed the Welsh Government to be in a situation where we do not have regular accurate up to date figures.”