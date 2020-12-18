Amazon deploys 30 fully electric Mercedes Benz delivery vans in Deeside

The Amazon delivery station in Deeside has rolled out a fleet of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles.

The move is as part of The Climate Pledge – Amazon’s commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon plans to add more than 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Vans to its EU delivery fleet, this year, including more than 500 in the UK.

In the Deeside delivery station, small independent logistics companies have access to more than 30 zero-emission vehicles to make deliveries to Amazon customers, helping to save tens of thousands of metric tons of carbon.





Kerry-Anne Lawlor, UK Country Director for Amazon Logistics said: “Amazon has added electric delivery vehicles from Mercedes-Benz as part of our journey to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world, and have been moving fast to get these vans on the road this year.”

Sam Jeffs, from Peregrine Logistics, said: “Our first electric vans have become a local talking point and have been met with a great response from our drivers, the public and Amazon customers. This is a fantastic step forward in our partnering commitment with Amazon to reduce carbon emissions.”

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said: “I am delighted that we are further intensifying our long-standing partnership with Amazon and working together on the battery-electric future of transportation.”

As part of its The Climate Pledge, Amazon said it is investing in renewable energy as a critical step toward addressing our carbon footprint globally and has pledged to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Yesterday the Climate Change Committee (CCC) published advice on Wales’ emissions pathway to 2050 confirming for the first time Wales does have a credible, feasible and affordable path to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The progress report and advice recognise the actions taken in Wales to reduce greenhouse gas emissions– including achieving some of the highest national recycling rates in the world.

The new advice updates previous recommendations made by the committee last year that Wales could not feasibly achieve net zero by 2050.

Welsh Government accepted this previous advice whilst stating its ambition to develop a credible path to net zero for Wales. The updated advice reflects further development of evidence and analysis by CCC and Welsh stakeholders to confirm this ambition is credible and must now be pursued.

The CCC also advises further collective action is needed in Wales. This includes improving rates of reductions in agricultural emissions and increasing rates of tree planting, both in the devolved responsibility of Welsh Government.

The CCC also highlight the need for coherent UK-wide strategies developed in collaboration with Welsh Government and other devolved administrations where some or all of the responsibilities sit with the UK Government.

The publication of the CCC’s advice follows a UN report which predicts a rise in global temperature of 3.2°C this century even if all nations pledged to the Paris agreement deliver on their existing commitments – meaning every additional reduction in emissions is vital and can make a difference to the world we hand on to future generations.