All lines between Chester and North Wales coast blocked after person hit by a train near Abergele

Published: Tuesday, Jul 9th, 2019
Update: Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

First Report: All lines between Chester and the North Wales coast are currently blocked after a person was struck by a train. 

The incident is understood to have taken place near Abergele.

Trains from Shotton to Chester, Flint, Prestatyn and North Wales Coast stations are currently affected. 

A statement on the National Rail website says. 

“A person has been hit by a train between Flint and Llandudno Junction and this is causing disruption to trains between Chester and Llandudno Junction. All lines in the area are currently blocked.

There is no firm estimate yet of how long disruption will last but it is likely to continue until at least 21:00.”

[National Rail map shows the approximate location of the incindet]

Alternative travel advice:

Transport for Wales customers may use Arriva Buses on any route in the North Wales area.

Virgin Trains customers may use Transport for Wales services between Crewe and Holyhead.

Buses will be running from Chester to Holyhead from approximately 20:10.

Other buses are in the process of being sourced.

 

