Gav has sent us the below photo of an Air Ambulance which landed on the football pitches at Sychdyn around 9:20am.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8:45am this morning to an incident on Wats Dyke Way, Sychdyn, Mold.

“We responded with a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance.”

More shortly …