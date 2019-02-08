A550 Welsh Road in Hooton closed following a seven vehicle crash

A seven vehicles crash has closed the A550 Welsh Road in Hooton.

Latest fire service report states as follows, the air ambulance has also attended.

“Two fire engines attended from Powey Lane and Ellesmere Port

Shortly before midday firefighters from Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A550 Welsh Road in Hooton.

On arrival at the scene the team discovered the collision involved seven vehicles, including a HGV.

The majority of motorist had self extricated from their vehicles. However, one casually who was medically trapped in her car.

The team used specialist cutting equipment to release the woman and she was passed to the care of paramedics. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at the current time.

Firefighters were in attendance at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.”