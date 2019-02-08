News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A550 Welsh Road in Hooton closed following a seven vehicle crash

Published: Friday, Feb 8th, 2019
Share:

A seven vehicles crash has closed the A550 Welsh Road in Hooton.

Latest fire service report states as follows, the air ambulance has also attended.

Two fire engines attended from Powey Lane and Ellesmere Port
Shortly before midday firefighters from Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the A550 Welsh Road in Hooton.

On arrival at the scene the team discovered the collision involved seven vehicles, including a HGV.

The majority of motorist had self extricated from their vehicles. However, one casually who was medically trapped in her car.

The team used specialist cutting equipment to release the woman and she was passed to the care of paramedics. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at the current time.

Firefighters were in attendance at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision on A540 on Thursday evening

Cancer charity looking for ‘prisoners’ to spend the night in a Flintshire police cell

How the Mold Dragon’s Wheelchair Rugby Club has changed a Deeside woman’s life for the better

Senedd: As Brexit looms, AMs say: “Don’t forget steel”

Wrexham Glyndwr University: Leading figures to speak to students about their future in creative industries

Driver convicted thanks to evidence from horse rider’s hat camera

Calls for CCTV and tracking devices to be put in Flintshire taxis to protect public

First Minister’s Questions: North Wales AM tells First Minister of his 12 hour wait in Wrexham Maelor A&E

Deeside based ACE Lifts opens southern office to meet growing demand


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn