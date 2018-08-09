independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

A55 westbound between The Warren and Hawarden closed from 8pm tonight for resurfacing work

Published: Thursday, Aug 9th, 2018
The A55 will be closed westbound this evening, Thursday August 9 between junction 36 The Warren and junction 35 Hawarden – for road resurfacing work, the carriageway will close at 8pm and reopen a 6am on Friday.

A diversion will be in place: All traffic will exit at J36 westbound off slip take the A5104 to Penyffordd, at the roundabout take the A550 North towards Dobshill, straight across next roundabout, to rejoin at the A55 J35 westbound onslip

Full details of the closures and diversions below:
A55 A55 Wb Onslip From A5104 Jct 36, Broughton, Flintshire
09 August — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Warren Bank – Westbound Onslip (between Junction 36 and Junction 35)
Works description: Resurfacing Works – Between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION: All traffic will take the A5104 to Penyffordd, at the roundabout take the A550 North towards Dobshill, straight across next roundabout, to rejoin at the A55 J35 westbound onslip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011816412312805
A55 A55 Wb Warren Jt 36 to Jt 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
09 August — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Warren Bank – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Resurfacing Works – Between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs – All traffic will exit at J36 westbound off slip take the A5104 to Penyffordd, at the roundabout take the A550 North towards Dobshill, straight across next roundabout, to rejoin at the A55 J35 westbound onslip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011816412447810

