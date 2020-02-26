News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 junction at Caerwys has now reopened following earlier car fire

Published: Wednesday, Feb 26th, 2020
Share:

Update: The junction has reopened. 

Latest traffic report states, “Lane closed on exit ramp due to earlier car fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

Traffic is coping well. Exit slip was closed until around 12:20 to allow fire service to assist the fire is fully extinguished, Lane two (of two) remains closed on the slip road heading up to the roundabout.”

I
Earlier Report: A vehicle fire has forced the closure of a slip road on the A55 in Flintshire.

The incident has happened off the eastbound carriageway at Caerwys.

Fire crews are at the scene and Traffic Wales has asked drivers to avoid the area.

In an update on social media Traffic Wales said:

“A55 J31 off slip Caerwys travelling eastbound – vehicle fire. J31 off slip has now been closed while emergency services attend the vehicle fire. Avoid area if possible.”

Latest Traffic report for the area states: 

“Exit ramp closed and queueing traffic due to car fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

Slip road heading up to the roundabout has now been closed while fire service assist, traffic was briefly held on the main A55 to allow traffic officers to put out the cones.”

 

Photo credit – Traffic Wales

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Want to get paid for your passion? A unique opportunity has arisen to take over a hugely popular small sided football league in Deeside

Met Office issues another warning for ice and snow which could affect Flintshire

Section of the M53 near junction 10 closed following a ‘number of collision’

Shotton’s ‘Cake Doctor’ scoops top national award for second year running

Mold based rescue team NEWSAR called to injured walker on Moel Famau on Tuesday

Column: Koala Badges | Putting a stop to unnecessary pension poverty | Updates from Alyn & Deeside MP Mark Tami

Major new scheme to empower communities to bring nature ‘to your doorstep’ launched

Flintshire Council ‘come to the aid of a neighbour in their time of need’ as Wrexham Council loan a Chief Officer

Police launch appeal for dashcam footage after collision on A550 near Two Mills leaves man and woman with serious injuries

CCTV images released of man police would like to speak to following criminal damage at Chester Magistrates Court


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn