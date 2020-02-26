A55 junction at Caerwys has now reopened following earlier car fire

Update: The junction has reopened.

Latest traffic report states, “Lane closed on exit ramp due to earlier car fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

Traffic is coping well. Exit slip was closed until around 12:20 to allow fire service to assist the fire is fully extinguished, Lane two (of two) remains closed on the slip road heading up to the roundabout.”

❗️UPDATE 12:20❗️#A55 J31 off slip Caerwys travelling eastbound. J31 Off slip has now reopened. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/Am2cn3sD4P — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) February 26, 2020

Earlier Report: A vehicle fire has forced the closure of a slip road on the A55 in Flintshire.

The incident has happened off the eastbound carriageway at Caerwys.

Fire crews are at the scene and Traffic Wales has asked drivers to avoid the area.

In an update on social media Traffic Wales said:

“A55 J31 off slip Caerwys travelling eastbound – vehicle fire. J31 off slip has now been closed while emergency services attend the vehicle fire. Avoid area if possible.”

Latest Traffic report for the area states:

“Exit ramp closed and queueing traffic due to car fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

Slip road heading up to the roundabout has now been closed while fire service assist, traffic was briefly held on the main A55 to allow traffic officers to put out the cones.”

Photo credit – Traffic Wales