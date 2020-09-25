Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Sep 2020

Updated: Fri 25th Sep

A55 in Broughton closed eastbound following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A55 in Broughton is closed eastbound following a collision.

The incident has happened between J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) and J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange).

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) and J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange).

Traffic is coping well. Note change of details.

Despite what other sources state, the eastbound side is currently fully closed.

A lane closure will be put into place later tonight after the accident has been dealt with, to fix the central reservation.”

North Wales Police have said: “ROAD CLOSURE – The A55 lanes 2 eastbound and westbound in Broughton will be closed overnight and early morning due to an RTC and damage to the central reservation. Lanes 1 will remain open.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Broughton man among gang jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Chester city centre

News

Chester Zoo officials concerned any further COVID-19 restrictions will impact already stretched finances

News

More South Wales counties set for local lockdowns – some parts of north Wales seeing increasing levels of Coronavirus

News

Midweek lane closures for up to 6 weeks on A55 at St Asaph

News

Plans for holiday park in Northop which could boost ‘local economy and employment’ look set to be rejected

News

Airbus “looking at the details” of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new Job Support Scheme

News

Parents and guardians urged to find out out they’re entitled to help with school uniform costs

News

Welsh Government adds Curacao, Denmark, Iceland and Slovakia to the travel quarantine list

News

Moel Famau gin maker pours effort into home deliveries to survive lockdown

News





Read 487,801 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn