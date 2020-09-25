A55 in Broughton closed eastbound following a collision

The A55 in Broughton is closed eastbound following a collision.

The incident has happened between J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) and J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange).

#A55 : Eastbound : J35 Dobs Hill to J36A Broughton : Incident : Accident : Road closed : #TrafficWalesAlert — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) September 25, 2020



Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) and J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange).

Traffic is coping well. Note change of details.

Despite what other sources state, the eastbound side is currently fully closed.

A lane closure will be put into place later tonight after the accident has been dealt with, to fix the central reservation.”

North Wales Police have said: “ROAD CLOSURE – The A55 lanes 2 eastbound and westbound in Broughton will be closed overnight and early morning due to an RTC and damage to the central reservation. Lanes 1 will remain open.”