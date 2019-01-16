News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55: All lanes back open following earlier collision

Published: Wednesday, Jan 16th, 2019
Update 3. @Roughcuts1 tweeted us to say: “Only two cars at the side of road now and one recovery vehicle. Both lanes moving.”

All lanes reported to have reopened at 8.45am.

Traffic is clearing quickly.

Update 2. Reports say emergency services are at the scene, as of 8.15am there is three miles of stationary traffic back along the A55 to Dolphin.

Adam posted an update on the A55 Facebook group saying: two rear ends. “No serious injuries as everyone out of there cars guiding the one lane passing through.”

Update 1. Traffic is beginning to build up in the A55 eastbound from Halkyn due to a collision.

One lane is reported to lane blocked and slow traffic due to the accident.

Traffic reports say five vehicles are involved just after J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn).

Lane 2 (of two) blocked.

Traffic Wales Tweeted:

“J32 – J33A Eastbound – delays due to a collision. Lane one blocked,
traffic Officers have just arrived at scene”

