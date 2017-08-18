Lane blocked on the A55 eastbound near Holywell due to a multi vehicle collision

Police say the A55 eastbound near Holywell is blocked and there’s heavy congestion in the area due to a six vehicle collision.

The latest traffic report says one lane is closed with police on the scene dealing with the accident.

Wales Ambulance have told us:

“We were called at shortly after 3pm this afternoon to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 eastbound near Junction 31 at Holywell.

A crew in an emergency ambulance is currently at the scene.”

Latest travel report says:

‘Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to accident, six cars involved on A55 Eastbound between J30 (Travellers Inn) and J31 A5026 / A5151 / B5122 (Caerwys). Lane two (Of two) is closed.Police are on scene dealing with the accident.’