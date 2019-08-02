News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All lanes back open on A55 at Northop following earlier collison

Published: Friday, Aug 2nd, 2019
Share:

Update: All lanes are back open but delays remain in the area. 

Previous report: There are long delays on the westbound A55 and A494 this afternoon following a multi vehicle collision near Northop.

One lane has been closed as a result of the crash.

Traffic is backing up the along the A55 back to the A494 through the English border.

Delays along the westbound A494 to A55 are quoted at around 55 minutes.

There are also long delays on the A458 through Flint as drivers heading to the coast look to avoid the main A55.

Heavy congestion is also reported on the B5126 at Flint Mountain.

Traffic is stationary on the A55 westbound from Dobshill.

Latest traffic report states:
One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident , four vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Congestion to J35 Dobshill, A494 Deeside Industrial Estate, Connah’s Quay Road is also struggling westbound.

Lane one (of two) is blocked. Police are on scene. Travel time is 55 minutes.

 

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Community leaders voice ‘serious concerns’ over safety of children walking to new Flintshire school

Holidaymakers could be hit by strike action at Liverpool airport over August Bank Holiday

Flint Town’s Cae-y-Castell renamed Essity Stadium as part of new Sponsorship deal

Police appeal for help locating a missing Flintshire man

Petition launched in bid to overturn decision to charge £450 a year for school transport in Flintshire

Updated: Around 100 Kilmarnock fans are in Belgrade tonight to ‘cheer’ on Connah’s Quay Nomads

Updated: Traffic has cleared on M56 heading away from Deeside following earlier collision

Investigation launched into ‘clinical concerns’ at closed GP practice in Mold

Flint’s golden girl Jade Jones to compete for sporting legend glory at 25th birthday national lottery awards


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn