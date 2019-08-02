All lanes back open on A55 at Northop following earlier collison

Update: All lanes are back open but delays remain in the area.

Previous report: There are long delays on the westbound A55 and A494 this afternoon following a multi vehicle collision near Northop.

One lane has been closed as a result of the crash.

Traffic is backing up the along the A55 back to the A494 through the English border.

Delays along the westbound A494 to A55 are quoted at around 55 minutes.

There are also long delays on the A458 through Flint as drivers heading to the coast look to avoid the main A55.

Heavy congestion is also reported on the B5126 at Flint Mountain.

Traffic is stationary on the A55 westbound from Dobshill.

Latest traffic report states:

One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident , four vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Congestion to J35 Dobshill, A494 Deeside Industrial Estate, Connah’s Quay Road is also struggling westbound.

Lane one (of two) is blocked. Police are on scene. Travel time is 55 minutes.