A548 near Ffynnongroyw closed ‘for sometime’ due to a serious collision

Police have closed the A548 between Ffynongroyw and Talacre roundabout following a serious road traffic collision.

Emergency services including police, fire, paramedics and an air ambulance have all been called to the scene.

The air ambulance was spotted landing on open ground at Tanlan – close to the A548 at around 10.40am.

North Wales Police said:

“Please note the A548 Ffynongroyw from Tanlan to the Talacre Roundbaout will be closed for some time due to an RTC. Please avoid the area if possible as delays are expected.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A548 from Talacre Roundabout to Main Road.”