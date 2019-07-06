News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A548 near Ffynnongroyw closed ‘for sometime’ due to a serious collision

Published: Saturday, Jul 6th, 2019
Share:

Police have closed the A548 between Ffynongroyw and Talacre roundabout following a serious road traffic collision. 

Emergency services including police, fire, paramedics and an air ambulance have all been called to the scene.

The air ambulance was spotted landing on open ground at Tanlan – close to the A548 at around 10.40am.

North Wales Police said:

“Please note the A548 Ffynongroyw from Tanlan to the Talacre Roundbaout will be closed for some time due to an RTC. Please avoid the area if possible as delays are expected.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A548 from Talacre Roundabout to Main Road.”

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

BBC broadcaster gives Coleg Cambria students a media masterclass

Police appeal for help in locating missing Gronant man

Police appeal for witnesses following disturbance outside Sainsburys in Flint

Consultation launched over plans for more than 100 new homes in Higher Kinnerton

Air Ambulance attends medical emergency in Flint

Paralympic gold medallist inspires Holywell aviation pupils

Plans for 14 new homes in Buckley given go ahead after successful appeal

Appeal over refusal of plans to turn Bagillt doctor’s surgery into housing is rejected

Road clear in Saltney after earlier incident involving a lorry hitting a railway bridge


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn